About this show

Discover the secrets of your favorite neighborhood or museum on a Watson Adventures Scavenger Hunt. You won't be collecting objects (put back that statue!) but searching for answers to tricky and humorous questions. You can decipher a message in the sky in Central Park, find out what to do with a "fun goon" in Chinatown, track ghosts in Greenwich Village, solve a murder mystery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and much more. No knowledge of any hunt location is required — you just need a sharp mind and a good pair of shoes.