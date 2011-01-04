About this show

NYC-Urbana hosts Urbana Poetry Slam, weekly poetry slams at the Bowery Poetry Club. NYC-Urbana is a quirky and eccentric series, and even though they've featured some of the biggest names in poetry - Billy Collins, Patricia Smith, Galway Kinnell, Saul Williams, and almost every national slam champion - they remain warm and welcoming for all kinds of poetic voices: political, confessional, musical, and spiritual. The series has actually won the national poetry slam championship a record three times (1997, 2000, 2002.