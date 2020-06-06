About this show

Musicals to perform your favorite doo-wop, Motown, and ol'-time rock & roll hits! Known for their PBS specials, Under the Streetlamp is a concert celebration of classic hits of the American Radio Songbook from the 1950s-70s. Their shows feature tight harmonies and slick dance moves that take audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits, flashy cars, and martini shakers. A flashback to a time when, on hot summer nights, people would gather under a streetlamp to sing their favorite rock and roll songs.