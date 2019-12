About this show

Tootsie is the Tony Award-winning funniest musical on Broadway! Tony winner Santino Fontana gives the performance of a lifetime in this laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater. Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), it's a hilarious, thoroughly modern take on the classic Oscar-nominated film. Don't miss this critically acclaimed comedy smash!