About this show

This fascinating and original new musical looks at the role of women over the past 100+ years through 40 popular standards. From the sad laments of fragile female victims ("A Bird in a Gilded Cage") to the angry anthems of women who are mad as hell and not going to take it anymore ("I Am Woman" and "You Don't Own Me"), This One's for the Girls is a high-energy celebration of American women that's certain to thrill and entertain men, women and everything in between!