Part tour and part show, The Ride is a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that turns the streets of New York City into a stage. With stadium seating, 40 monitors, 3,000 LED lights, and surround sound, The Ride is the world's only moving theater. Its ensemble cast of singers, dancers, musicians, actors, and comedians appear along a 75-minute journey through Times Square and midtown Manhattan. These performers interact with RIDErs, engaging them through quizzes, facts, and shout-outs. At the same time, the RIDErs, who face sideways out of floor-to-ceiling glass windows, see Manhattan's iconic landmarks emerge in panoramic and vertical views. Students, adults, and seniors share this unforgettable NYC experience.