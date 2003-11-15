About this show

Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba (La Casa de Bernarda Alba) is a tragedy set in a cloistered world of women in 1930s Spain. A tyrannical mother dominates her five unmarried daughters, all of whom harbor a secret passion for one man. Their repressed environment leads to an explosion of passion, jealousy, hatred, and despair.

Note: The play is performed in Spanish with English subtitles via Simultext In-Seat Captioning System. At matinee performances, subtitles are provided only by request.