About this show

Obnoxious strangers, overbearing bosses, and unrequited high school crushes are about to get a piece of your mind. The Friday Night Sh*w invites audience members to anonymously write down their repressed rants, cursing-outs, and sultry confessions. Improv performers then use that writing to fuel a fast-paced brawl of hilarity. The cast includes a fistful of New York City's best improvisers with credits on 30 Rock, Comedy Central, MTV, Chicago's Second City, the Onion, and NPR — and at least one Primetime Emmy Award loser.