Winner of a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience!

Lifetime professional physics demonstrator David Maiullo brings his scientific "magic" from the world of physics to the off-Broadway stage in That Physics Show. Based on hundreds of experiments presented at physics conferences and in classrooms across the country, That Physics Show features segments on motion, momentum, vacuum, friction, energy, density, fluid motion, sound waves and sound vibration, light waves, temperature, and much more from our incredible world: a world controlled by physics.