About this show

A candle that moves water, a paper cup that won't burn, a firefly without fire. An atomic flash, weaponized sugar, a hydrogen bomb. A genie in a bottle, secret writing, elephant toothpaste...

Yes! All these and more make up That Chemistry Show, an incredible exploration led by longtime "mad scientist" Borislaw Bilash. Get ready for amazement and lots of laughter as Borislaw combines the worlds of chemistry and show business. Your own world may never be boring again.