About this show

Three-time Grammy winner Steve Earle is a living legend of country, roots rock, classic rock, and music that defies categorization. One of the greatest singer-songwriters of the past 40 years, Earle's songs have been recorded by no less than Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Bob Seger, and Willie Nelson — among others. "Guitar Town," "Copperhead Road," "Transcendental Blues," and a hundred more masterpiece songs — welcome for the first time at the historic Suffolk Theater Steve Earle and the Dukes!