About this show

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are back — and we're having a party! "Fever (I Got the Fever for the GIrl)," "I Don't Wanna GO Home," "We're Having a Party," and many many more. Known for his legendary collaborations with Steven Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen, and more — Southside Johnny was inducted into the NJ Hall of Fame in 2018 by Jon Bon Jovi himself. You won't wanna go home...welcome back to the legendary — the one and only — Southside Johnny!