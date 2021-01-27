About this show

How is love between strangers today different from Shakuntala’s times in the Mahabharata? What does it mean to have a child out of wedlock in 2019 versus in Hastinapur? How can two people “see” each other if they never “see” each other?

In 2019, chance, fate and coincidence bring Shakuntala and Dushyant together from across oceans to meet in a Mumbai bookstore and fall in love. With the premise that he will return for her, as the Mahabharata tale goes, Dushyant goes back to his professorship and life in Cambridge, MA. For Shakuntala, a tornado of events unravels after Dushyant leaves within the cacophony of her mother’s voice. Shakuntala eventually goes to Boston to meet Dushyant where a further surprise element puts her in a quandary beyond imagination. The two attempt to put back together the strewn pieces to see if anything can be intact again.

As we unearth the conflicts within, Shakuntala Awaits crosses cultures and continents to remind us that while some battles are relentless – we are stronger than we think.