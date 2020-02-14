About this show

This Valentine's weekend, romance is in the air! It's an evening of wine, song, and the flawless vocals of Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti! And the dance floor is open!!

Influenced by the classic crooner sounds of Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra, Sal became known as the 20-year-old college student that took the nation by storm on America's Got Talent — Sal's flawless vocals, larger-than-life personality, and heart of gold shot him to stardom! It's an elegant, fun, and forever memorable Valentine weekend night...and at the end, you can say..."I did it my...way..."