About this show

Each month, Gingold Theatrical Group presents a different play by George Bernard Shaw (or his contemporaries). GTG is the first group to ever present performances of all of Shaw's 65 plays! This script-in-hand series is always packed with theatrical enthusiasts eager to share Shaw's comedic theatrical pieces, all embracing his bold humanitarian precepts encouraging human rights and free speech for all. Every play is presented as a staged reading by a specially assembled, star-studded cast. The reading is followed by a spirited talkback with the cast and an international team of Shavians.