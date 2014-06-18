About this show

Love at first sight, blind dates, late night hook-ups, and ugly break-ups (among other dramas of dating life in NYC) unfold in this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience comprised of short plays about love and relationships set throughout Fat Baby's three levels. The production encourages audience members to interact with characters, grab drinks, and commiserate with other patrons as they choose what to watch and which stories to follow.

The Play/Date experience begins the moment tickets are reserved. Audience members can log on to their social media accounts (from Facebook to Twitter to Instagram) to friend and follow the characters they will meet upon arriving at Fat Baby. The relationships of their new "friends" explode when they meet this motley crew of soul mates, missed connections, and everyone in between (including the bartenders and cocktail waitresses uniting them all). With a guest DJ providing a score, Play/Date creates an electrifying mash-up of live performance, digital communication, and New York nightlife.