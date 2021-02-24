About this show

No One Is Forgotten: A Radio Opera Play in Discovery Adapted from the critically acclaimed play by Winter Miller

If you were suddenly deprived of your freedom, how would you survive? At its core, this work is about the resilience and imagination it takes to survive, the challenge of maintaining hope in the bleakest of times.

Winter Miller was compelled to write the original play because she observed how much more dangerous the world has become for journalists over the last 20 years. Our mission is to continue hostage advocacy, and recognize that we are all engaging in new types of captivity – the fear of ICE, children separated from their parents and locked in cages at border crossings, prisoners, trafficked bodies under lock and key – their existences threatened even more by the presence of COVID.

Lali and Being are being kept in one room, struggling to keep themselves alive as a service to the other, to maintain a sense of autonomy when the same person is right beside them, witnessing each other’s every move, every breath. Still, it is a particularly human trait that one can be with someone day in and day out and yet sometimes feel so completely alone in the world.

We are making something we have yet to ‘see’, a Radio Opera Play created specifically to be heard. Through the elements of musical composition, sound design, Foley Artists, actors and vocalists, our range and scope of this storytelling will create a world without limitations. The project we are developing is a piece that thrives on the immeasurability of the imagination.

World Premiere of Part I of the three part Radio Opera Play format.