About this show

Four-time Emmy winner, two-time Golden Globe winner, three-time Academy Award, and four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play, My Name Is Lucy Barton, adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find — much to her surprise — her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.