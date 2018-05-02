About this show

Spanning 1915 to 1919 and set against the backdrop of Italian immigration in Boston's North End, Molasses in January is a charming historical musical that tells the story of Anna, a single mother doing her best to raise her children in a world caught up in the turmoil of World War One. As rumors grow about the construction of an enormous molasses tank that will be used to make liquor and gunpowder for the war, so do hopes for prosperity. But on an unusually warm January day, the tank suddenly bursts. Two million gallons of molasses come pouring down around Anna, and her family discovers that life can change in a moment. The music of Molasses in January is performed in the traditional style of the Great American Song Book, similar to Fiddler on the Roof and Gypsy.