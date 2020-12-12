About this show
Book by
Hugh Wheeler
Songs by
Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane
Based on
The Kensington Stories by
Sally Benson
and the MGM Motion Picture
Meet Me in St. Louis
Adapted & Directed by
Charlotte Moore
Music Direction by
John Bell
Orchestrations by
Josh Clayton
Featuring
Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and
Max Von Essen.
In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World’s Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including “The Trolley Song,” “The Boy Next Door,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you’re celebrating this year.
