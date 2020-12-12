About this show

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Songs by Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane

Based on The Kensington Stories by Sally Benson

and the MGM Motion Picture Meet Me in St. Louis



Adapted & Directed by Charlotte Moore



Music Direction by John Bell

Orchestrations by Josh Clayton



Featuring Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.



In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World’s Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including “The Trolley Song,” “The Boy Next Door,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you’re celebrating this year.



