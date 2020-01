About this show

The Supremes were voted Billboard's NO. 1 girl group of all time! In 2004, Rolling Stone placed the Supremes as one of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." And original Supreme Mary Wilson is back! With hits including "Stop in the Name of Love," "Where Did Our Love Go," "You Can't Hurry Love," "Baby Love," "Someday We'll Be Together"...so many more hits!

Your original "Dreamgirl" is here...live at the historic Suffolk Theater.