In a city with millions of things to see and do, there is only one place where every day over 220 world-famous celebrities provide you with the experience of a lifetime. Become a star at Madame Tussauds New York with over 85,000 square feet of interactive entertainment located in the heart of Times Square. Gossip with Hollywood's hottest celebrities, give an earful to world leaders, or take your photo with historical icons. Get up close with Justin Bieber, Diddy, Robert Pattinson, Lady Gaga, and so many more.

NEW this year is Marvel Super Heroes 4D! Step inside the top secret command center to unlock your powers alongside the Hulk, Spider-Man and more. Pass their tests and advance to the thrilling finale, the Marvel Superheroes Cinema 4D Experience. Don't miss this all new interactive adventure!