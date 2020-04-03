About this show

The one and only comedy great dubbed by Frank Sinatra as "The Vice-Chairman of the Board"... Joe Piscopo is known for his Saturday Night Live collaborations with Eddie Murphy, the greatest Frank Sinatra impersonation in comedy history, and movies with Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and others! Given the impossible task of replacing the original SNL cast in the '80s, he and Eddie Murphy became the breakout stars of that generation, giving rise to Piscopo characters such as the Sports Guy, Doug Whiner, David Letterman, Andy Rooney, and more. A night of comedy, music, impressions, and so much more... Joe Piscopo will be backed up by the 10-piece New Millennium Jazz Band. Join us on this swinging evening!