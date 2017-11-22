About this show

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey...until they sang their very first note. They had a sound that nobody had ever heard and that the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, offstage it was a very different story — a story that's made them an international sensation all over again. This show features all their hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and "Working My Way Back to You."