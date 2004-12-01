About this show

Eight is Never Enough! is a high energy, fast paced, interactive improv comedy show for ALL AGES. With silly characters, creative situations, and spontaneous reactions the show is greatly inspired by the styles of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Second City's short form improvisational (improv) comedy. Improv theatre is a comedy form where performers create unscripted and unplanned scenes, songs, and dances from scratch with the help of the audience's suggestions. This means no two shows are alike thanks to the creative minds of some of New York's finest performers and audiences. Fresh from MTV, Super Deluxe, NBC, David Letterman and Nickelodeon are the performers of Eight is Never Enough! With one of the hottest improv tickets in town the diverse and talented cast brings a Broadway sensibility to every show. NOW OFF-BROADWAY with over 1500 previous club performances in NYC since 2002 (NY Improv, Laugh Factory, Carolines, Gotham, Rascals).