About this show

Before the days of radio and television, wealthy patrons would regularly invite entertainers into their homes, to delight small gatherings of family and friends. In those sophisticated, friendly environs, the living room became the stage, and the audience looked gleefully on, mere inches from the show.

Master conjuror, Steve Cohen, is recreating this posh, intimate entertainment experience, in his exclusive evening show, Chamber Magic: A Demonstration of Modern Conjuring. Some of the tricks Cohen will perform include:

the linking of three borrowed wedding rings

the bending of metal with his mind

the single most astonishing card trick he's learned in twenty years of study.

Cocktail attire is requested.

Midnight showings of Chamber Magic are also available for groups of 15 or more.