Have you ever wanted to know which Broadway Theaters are haunted? Are you curious to know which stages have featured the likes of Judy Garland, Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington? Then this tour is just for you! ??Here at Broadway Up Close we strive to give you a "behind-the-scenes" look at Broadway. All our guides are professional working actors in addition to being licensed tour guides. Being a part of "show business", our guides can give you insider info and stories from current as well as past shows that have graced the Broadway arena. Theatre-goers have been flocking to "The Broadway Box" for decades for one reason: to hear a story. And for two hours you'll hear those tales, from the flops and disasters to the successes and legends.