About this show

Experience the science and splendor of the human body through Plastination, a breakthrough in anatomy invented by trailblazing scientist, Gunther von Hagens. Learn about the human body, its form and function, its vulnerability and potential, and the challenges it faces navigating the 21st century. BODY WORLDS: PULSE is an inspiring, immersive multimedia exhibition about health, wellness, and living to the beat of life in a vibrant, fast-paced city. It is an exhibition unlike any other. Body donors who willed their bodies, after death, for plastination and the education of future generations, act as guides and teachers on this unforgettable journey of discovery.