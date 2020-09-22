About this show

Written and performed by Geraldine Hughes

Stage production directed by Carol Kane

Filmed at Lyric Theatre, Belfast



Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes’ perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of “trying to live a normal life” amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left “The Troubles” to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain.



In 2019, after over fifteen years of touring Belfast Blues to worldwide acclaim, Hughes staged her final performances of Belfast Blues produced by herself and Brassneck Theatre Company at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast as part of West Belfast’s Féile an Phobail. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to premiere the video of those final performances of this powerful autobiographical play.



