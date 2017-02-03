About this show

Fringe First Award Winner Baba Brinkman is the world's first and only "peer reviewed rapper,"bringing science to the masses with his unique brand of hip-hop comedy theatrics. In Rap Guide to Climate Chaos, Brinkman breaks down the politics, economics, and science of global warming, following its surprising twists from the carbon cycle to the energy economy.

A trailblazer in the genre of "lit-hop"—he has created hip-hop adaptations of The Canterbury Tales, Beowulf, and Gilgamesh—Brinkman is also an award-winning playwright, a former tree-planter who has personally planted more than one million trees, and a Friend of Darwin Award winner (for his efforts to improve the public understanding of evolutionary biology) who has opened for Stephen Hawking.