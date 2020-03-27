About this show

Guitar Player Magazine's five-time readers poll winner, Al Di Meola is the Grammy-winning guitar legend that set the bar for generations of virtuosity to follow! Known for his incredible skill and musicality, Di Meola has collaborated with everyone from Jimmy Page, Steve Vai & Frank Zappa to Chick Corea and Herbie Hancock to Milton Nascimento to his legendary work with Paco de Lucía and John McLaughlin. In this show, Al takes on the work of Lennon & McCartney, whom he has said, "I really credit the Beatles for the reason why I play guitar," along with tracks from Di Meola's deep catalog.