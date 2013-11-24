About this show

This musical journey takes audiences back in time — specifically, to when "soul" emerged as a style of music. Berry Gordy's Motown label and his studio band the Funk Brothers helped popularize soul music, as did Stax Records' Booker T. & the MG's. Before long, James Brown became the "Godfather of Soul" and Aretha Franklin its queen.

Now vocalists Prentiss McNeil (of the Drifters) and Bruce Wayne (of the Midnight Movers, Wilson Pickett's backing band) lead this classic soul revue. Their energy is unmatched; their showmanship, breathtaking. A Decade of Soul is a passion-driven tribute; the passion may even drive audience members out of their seats and onto their feet.