About this show

The Car Man is one of modern dance's most thrilling and entertaining shows and a signature production for Matthew Bourne's New Adventures. First seen in 2000, when it won the Evening Standard Award for "Musical Event of the Year," it has proved to be a smash-hit in the UK and around the world. The Car Man is loosely based on Bizet’s popular opera Carmen and has one of the most instantly recognizable scores in New Adventures' repertory, brilliantly arranged by Terry Davies. This recording for Sky Arts was made at Sadler’s Wells during the production’s most recent revival. Please note: this stream is only available in the U.S.