TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

This show is at the Coney Island Amphitheater Parking Lot, 3065 West 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11224 Before you arrive: Bring a folding chair and a blanket (or two or three of each). Although we will have a food truck on site, you can bring your own popcorn. Bring your own garbage bag. Bring a mask for everyone in your car. You’ll need it when going to the restroom (on the Boardwalk).

While in the Parking Lot: Stay in your Designated Space - Once you’re parked in your spot, restrict your movement to within your car and the immediately adjacent parking spot. Stay in your Designated Space - Do don’t mingle with another group in the parking lot. Stay in your Designated Space - Do not leave your parking space unless you are walking to the food truck, or to use the restrooms. Stay in your Designated Space and enjoy the show!

Show Details

Cast

Crew