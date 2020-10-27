About this show

After previous sold-out shows in New York, Washington, DC, and Chicago, the hilariously irreverent musical parody, Political Idol, returns as Political Idol 2020.

Satirical renditions presented by Political Idol 2020 include Oprah Winfrey as host, along with constant interruptions by Donald Trump, and features 2020 presidential ticket team of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with former candidates Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, with the comedic support of Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Melania Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Bill Barr and more!

Political Idol 2020 features 16 lyrically altered songs including "I Really Need Your Vote" ("I Hope I Get It" from A Chorus Line), "Strangers on the Right" ("Strangers in the Night"), "Seasons of Love" ("Seasons of Love" from Rent), "It's Diversion" (Madonna's "Like a Virgin"), "Fake" (Elton John's "I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues"), and "Kamala Medley" (Culture Club's "Karma Chameleon").