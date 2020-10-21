About this show

Program 1 features two world premiere City Center commissions, including a solo piece from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s first resident choreographer Jamar Roberts titled Morani/Mungu (Black Warrior/Black God) that explores his identity as a Black man, and a duet by Christopher Wheeldon called The Two of Us for New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns and American Ballet Theatre principal and incoming artistic director of the Australian Ballet David Hallberg in their first-ever performance together. The program also includes Ballet Hispánico in a New York premiere of excerpts from 18+1, an electric, mambo-driven piece celebrating Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s 19 years as a choreographer. Martha Graham Dance Company’s Natasha M. Diamond-Walker performs Lamentation, one of the Company’s quintessential solos, presenting a timeless message about the essence of grief.