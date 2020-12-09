About this show

Secure your front row $35 digital seat to experience the incomparable Audra McDonald in a special Gala concert to benefit City Center—all filmed live in the City Center theater.

This intimate evening of popular standards from the Great American Songbook and classics from the golden age of Broadway premieres Wednesday, December 9, at 7:30pm and will be available on demand through December 16.

Don't miss Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner McDonald in her City Center debut accompanied by her longtime collaborator and music director Andy Einhorn.