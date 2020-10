About this show

Hershey Felder stars as Claude Debussy.

A very personal journey through the beloved city of Paris through the music of Claude Debussy ("Clair de Lune," Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune …) and how this music shaped a whole new world of color in sound. This new world of "musical impressionism" gave us the beginnings of what we have come to know as "Movie Music."