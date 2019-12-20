About this show

Celebrate the holiday season with NJPAC's original holiday smash and current PBS special — an urban dance retelling of the timeless fairy tale, featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow as special guest MC.

A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style. Expect twists, turns, and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

Last year, NJPAC's production of The Hip Hop Nutcracker completed its fifth national tour, spread out across 28 US cities, earning acclaim from critics and audiences coast to coast.

"Hip Hop Nutcracker brings a generous dose of contemporary spirit, sure to heat up even the most restless and wintry of souls." — New York Times

"It turns The Nutcracker on its head, in the coolest possible way!" — CBS