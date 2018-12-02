About this show

Join the Boston Pops on Tour and Conductor Keith Lockhart for their beloved Holiday Pops concert. Affectionately known as "America's Orchestra," the Boston Pops has a long history beginning with the establishment of the modern-era Pops by Arthur Fiedler and continuing through the innovations introduced by John Williams and the new-millennium Pops spearheaded by Keith Lockhart. In 2010, the Pops celebrated its 125th anniversary season.

Having recently celebrated his 22nd anniversary as Boston Pops Conductor in 2017, Keith Lockhart is the second longest-tenured conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra since its founding in 1885.