About this show

New impressions, new celebrity voices, new puppets and more laughs than ever - Terry Fator & His Cast of Thousands fills the stage with celebrity singing impressions and unparalleled ventriloquism, backed by a live band. Joining fan favorites Winston, the Impersonating Turtle, and the lovable Emma Taylor are two new puppet co-stars. Vikki, the hot-blooded "cougar," and The Beatle, the original member of the legendary band, were created specifically for Fator's all-new show at The Mirage. Fator brings to life his puppet co-stars through comic banter and their hilarious takes on musical superstars. Throughout the show, Fator and his co-stars effortlessly perform the singing styles of an eclectic group of stars including Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse, Elvis, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Garth Brooks, Nat King and Natalie Cole, Etta James, Gnarls Barkley, The Beatles, James Blunt, Brooks & Dunn, Pussycat Dolls, Louis Armstrong, Fergie and even Kermit The Frog.