Ready to rock out like it's 1956 all over again? A nationwide touring hit, Tony® Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet takes audiences back to December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins together in what became one of the most memorable nights in music. Based around that historical event, the musical recounts how the legends ended up in the same room at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest impromptu rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.



It brings to light the extraordinary story of broken promises, secrets, and the once-in-a-lifetime celebration of four friends that is both poignant and heartwarming. Featuring talented, charismatic actors and singers, relive the era with the show's incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits. Showcased hit songs include everything from "Blue Suede Shoes," and "Walk the Line" to "Ghost Riders"," "Sixteen Tons," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Fever," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.