About this show

The longest running improv comedy show in Las Vegas! Cheer for your favorite team as they battle it out in a head-to-head improv comedy showdown. If you've seen them in the past, then expect their show to be funnier than ever before. On top of the quality improv that Jest is known for, they're also bringing in some of the team's best stand-up and skit writers to give you a well-rounded hilarious night! If you've never experienced Jest, then you're in for a hilarious time!