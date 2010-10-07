About this show

This critically acclaimed show, described as an audio-visual story of inspiration brought to life through the harmonization of sound and movement, quickly became a sold-out success during its initial runs. Settling into their new home at the Monte Carlo Theatre, the Jabbawockeez stake their claim on the Las Vegas Strip. Jabbawockeez have developed a one-of-a-kind style that has not only provided a new culture to the dance industry, but changed the way people view dance. Dressed in expressionless white masks and white gloves, they guide the audience's attention away from individual identities and toward a unified group to create a canvas for the audience to visualize the music by painting artistic imagery through their intricate moves.