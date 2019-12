About this show

Woooooo, we are sooooo excited, because for the first time you can see Blippi in his newest adventure, Blippi Live!

You and your whole family are going to have so much fun, dancing, singing, and meeting amazing new friends live onstage in your town!

Wow, look at that! It's a plane, a tractor, a fire truck, and a train, just some of the many discoveries we're going to make together!