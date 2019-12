About this show

Comedy Theater Productions presents Mystery Café Dinner Theater. Mystery Cafe is an evening of freewheeling, informal fun! The shows are murder mysteries - but that's just the outline. What the company is known for is fast-paced comedy, the kind you'd watch on your favorite prime-time sit-com. But at Mystery Cafe, YOU are seated right in the middle of the action, and may actually have a role in the performance. *Select Friday shows also available Click here for a complete schedule of events.