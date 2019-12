About this show

Blue Man Group is poised to rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. It won't call your mom on her birthday, though. Or will it? (Do you want it to?) Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter, and surprises. This show is comedy, theater, rock concert, and dance party all rolled into one.

Thirty-five million people know what ‭Blue Man Group is about. Now it's your turn.