About this show

For many years people have traveled extensively to locate a unique and exciting form of entertainment that you can only experience here - the famous Manchac Swamp. We invite you to join us for a unique journey back to the early days of Louisiana bayou and swamp explorations. Swamp creatures, seeing our boats daily, recognize them as part of their normal environment. Unafraid and responsive to their boat captain's call, they peak out from underbrush and between moss-draped trees and shrubs, frequently coming directly to the boat. In the safety and comfort of the boat, you can actually come within a few feet of jumping gators.