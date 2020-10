About this show

Special Event followed by a Q&A.





You many need to CLICK ON THE DATE to activate ticket selection.





WE THE PEOPLE

*Reservation required (use ticketing).



PREMIERES: Oct. 29, 3:00pm PT / 6:00 ET - with LIVE Q&A.







After the Premiere, all reservations thru Nov. 2 are "On Demand" and may be watched at any time, no matter the reservation time.





IMPORTANT: Your streaming link is in your Ticket Confirmation. (Confirmation usually arrives within a few minutes. Don't see it? Check your Spam Folder.)



Want a reminder? You must check the box to receive emails from Skylight (final reservation screen). The reminder email goes out 1 hour before the event.



Please consider making a donation of $1 or more to ensure that Skylight Theatre will be there for everyone, not just a select few.



DONATE NOW