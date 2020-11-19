About this show

Performance of a new short play followed by a Q&A with the artists.

Nov 19, 3:00pm PT / 6:00 ET - on Skylight LIVE virtual event

LOVE IN ALL THE WRONG PLACES

- 7th episode of "Benton Way"

Please consider making a donation of $1 or more to ensure that Skylight Theatre will be there for everyone, not just a select few.